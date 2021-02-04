Two sisters charred to death in Odisha

Two minor sisters were charred todeath in a paddy stubble fire at Lakrish village in Odisha'sRayagada district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kumari Majhi (5)and Bidya Majhi (3), the police said.

As per the preliminary inquiry report, the police saidthe incident occurred around 4 pm when the two sisters wereplaying near the paddy stubble.

''Suddenly the fire increased and engulfed the twosisters. However, investigation is on to find out whether anyfoul play was there,'' they said.

The police have seized the bodies and sent them forpost-mortem. However, the exact cause of the fire has not beenascertained, police said.

