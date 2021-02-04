Left Menu

Two sisters charred to death in Odisha

PTI | Koraput | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:12 IST
Two sisters charred to death in Odisha

Two minor sisters were charred todeath in a paddy stubble fire at Lakrish village in Odisha'sRayagada district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kumari Majhi (5)and Bidya Majhi (3), the police said.

As per the preliminary inquiry report, the police saidthe incident occurred around 4 pm when the two sisters wereplaying near the paddy stubble.

''Suddenly the fire increased and engulfed the twosisters. However, investigation is on to find out whether anyfoul play was there,'' they said.

The police have seized the bodies and sent them forpost-mortem. However, the exact cause of the fire has not beenascertained, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Central Railway gets Rs 7,222 cr in 2021-22 budgetary allocations for infra works

The South Central Railway SCRhas been sanctioned Rs 7,222 crore in 2021-22 budget asagainst Rs 7,024 crore allocated for previous financial year,towards important infrastructure works, the SCR said here onThursday.The budget outlay for impo...

Kremlin confident it can ride out protests, ready to use more force - sources

The Kremlin believes it can easily ride out nationwide protests over the arrest and jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and is ready to authorise the use of more force against demonstrators if necessary, two sources close to it ...

EU names industry chief to ramp up vaccine output after AstraZeneca delays

European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton was put in charge of a new vaccine production task force on Thursday after the EU executive came under fire over delays with deliveries of vaccines against the coronavirus. Breton, a forme...

Merck expects interim data on COVID-19 drug in first quarter

U.S. drugmaker Merck Co Inc said on Thursday it was expecting early data from a trial of the experimental antiviral drug it was developing with Ridgeback Bio as early as the first quarter. The company has decided to focus on therapeutics a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021