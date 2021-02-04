PM Modi to address diamond jubilee event of Gujarat High Court on Feb 6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of the Gujarat High Court on February 6 at 10ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of the Gujarat High Court on February 6 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will also release a Commemorative Postage Stamp marking the completion of sixty years of the establishment of the High Court.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, Judges of Supreme Court and High Court of Gujarat, and Chief Minister of Gujarat will be present on the occasion. Members of the law fraternity of Gujarat will also be present during the event. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Gujarat
- PM Modi
- High Court
- Narendra Modi
- Gujarat High Court
ALSO READ
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on Parkash Purab
Gujarat govt decides to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam': CM
PM Modi releases financial assistance for over 6 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
West Bengal accident: PM Modi anguished, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased
PM Modi slams SP over non-implementation of Centre's housing scheme in UP during its tenure