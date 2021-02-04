CBI registers DA case against ECoR s senior travelling inspector

CBI registers DA case against ECoR s senior travelling inspectorPTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:10 IST
The Central Bureau ofInvestigation (CBI) has conducted searches at the premises ofa senior travelling inspector (Accounts), East Coast Railway,Bhubaneswar in a case related to possession ofdisproportionate assets, official sources said on Thursday.
The CBI sleuths conducted raids in Bhubaneswar andCuttack at the premises of senior travelling inspector, thesources said.
CBI had registered a case under relevant sections ofthe Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against a seniortravelling inspector (Accounts), East Coast Railway,Bhubaneswar on the allegations that the public servant hadpossessed disproportionate assets between April 1, 2006 andNovember 30, 2020 to the tune of Rs 1,19,19,585.
The investigation was continuing, the official said.
