US to issue executive order to build up capacity to accept refugees-Sullivan

US to issue executive order to build up capacity to accept refugees-SullivanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:33 IST
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden will issue an executive order to build up the U.S. capacity to accept refugees.
At a White House briefing, Sullivan also told reporters that Biden will issue an memorandum of understanding on LGBTQ rights around the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
