House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial

House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trialPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:04 IST
House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.
A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.
The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
