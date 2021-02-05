Canada's Trudeau says scope for closer U.S.-Canada integration on EVs, critical mineral supply

Canada and the United States can collaborate more closely on manufacturing electric vehicles and on supplying critical minerals needed to make batteries for cars and other clean technologies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"The integration of our economies, of our supply chains ... I think gives a real opportunity for us to really take some leaps forward," Trudeau in a telephone interview.

After noting that Canada has many of the rare earths minerals needed for car batteries and solar panels, Trudeau said it was important to have "a secure supply from a friend and an ally".

