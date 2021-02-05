Biden says he will seek to raise refugee cap to 125,000

Biden says he will seek to raise refugee cap to 125,000Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:43 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to raise the annual refugee cap to 125,000, he said during a speech at the U.S. State Department on Thursday.
Biden also said he would approve an executive order that would restore the U.S. refugee resettlement program, which he said was "badly damaged."
