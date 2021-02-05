Japan's Kirin to terminate Myanmar beer alliance

Japan's Kirin to terminate Myanmar beer allianceReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-02-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 06:50 IST
Japanese beverage group Kirin Holdings said it is terminating its alliance with Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company (MEHL), its beer venture partner whose owners have been identified by the United Nations as members of the military.
