Left Menu

Japan's Kirin to terminate Myanmar beer alliance

Myanmar denies genocide. "The recent action by the military, which goes against the democratization of Myanmar, has shaken the very foundation of the partnership between Kirin Holdings and MEHPCL, and we have been forced to make the decision to terminate the alliance with MEHPCL," Kirin said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 07:11 IST
Japan's Kirin to terminate Myanmar beer alliance

Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings said it is terminating its alliance with a top Myanmar conglomerate whose owners have been identified by the United Nations as members of the military, which overthrew the elected government this week.

Kirin has been under pressure to reassess the tie-up with Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company (MEHL) due to the local partner's military connections. The military was behind the detention of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday and has been accused of genocide and other war crimes against the Rohingya minority. Myanmar denies genocide.

"The recent action by the military, which goes against the democratization of Myanmar, has shaken the very foundation of the partnership between Kirin Holdings and MEHPCL, and we have been forced to make the decision to terminate the alliance with MEHPCL," Kirin said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Facebook faces a reckoning in Myanmar after blocked by military

The Myanmar militarys shutdown of Facebook access following the ouster of the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi caps years of tension between the social media company and the most powerful institution in a nation where Facebook is use...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify, his lawyers call it 'public relations stunt'

House impeachment managers asked former US president Donald Trump on Thursday to testify during the Senate impeachment trial about his conduct on January 6. The move was immediately described as a public relations stunt by his lawyers.In a ...

Google, Zoom team up on service enhancements for Chromebooks

As COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of distance learning and remote work, Google is focusing on improving Chromebooks behind the scenes to make the process of teaching and learning as smooth as possible.No matter how todays st...

UK expelled three Chinese spies posing as journalists in past year - The Telegraph

In the past year the United Kingdom expelled three Chinese spies who were in the country on journalism visas, according to a report by The Telegraph newspaper on Thursday. The report, which has not been independently verified by Reuters and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021