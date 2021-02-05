Left Menu

Aero India 2021: IAF chief holds talks with counterparts from Tajikistan, Bangladesh

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Friday met his counterparts from Tajikistan and Bangladesh and a delegation from France in separate meetings on the last day of Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:02 IST
Aero India 2021: IAF chief holds talks with counterparts from Tajikistan, Bangladesh
Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Friday met Air Force chief of Republic of Tajikistan during the ongoing Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Friday met his counterparts from Tajikistan and Bangladesh and a delegation from France in separate meetings on the last day of Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru. "IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria met Lt Gen Safaralizoda Rahmonali, Chief of Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan during Aero India 2021. The chiefs acknowledged strong bilateral ties and discussed enhancement of ongoing defence engagements," IAF tweeted.

IAF chief Bhadauria also held extensive talks with Bangladesh air force chief. "CAS, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, CAS, Bangladesh Air Force during a bilateral meeting at Aero India 21. The wide range of exchanges between the two Air Forces is a reflection of strong bonds of friendship that bind India & Bangladesh," IAF said in another tweet.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria also met a French delegation and affirmed deep strategic partnership between India and France. "General Thierry Carlier, Dir for Intl Development, French Defence Procurement Agency(DGA), met with the CAS at #AeroIndia21. Defence cooperation is an important pillar of a deep strategic partnership between India & France," the IAF said.

On Thursday, IAF Chief had met Lt Gen Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Commander of Air Force, Sudan and discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation. "CAS met with Lt Gen Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Cdr of Air Force, Sudan and discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation and training mechanisms between the two Air Forces," tweeted IAF.

Aero India is being held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian economy is poised to move only in one direction that is upward; to see undoing of damage done by COVID-19 in FY22: RBI Guv.

Indian economy is poised to move only in one direction that is upward to see undoing of damage done by COVID-19 in FY22 RBI Guv....

Govt blocked 296 mobile apps since 2014, says Union minister Sanjay Dhotre

As many as 296 mobile apps have been blocked by the government since 2014 in the interest of the countrys sovereignty, security, and public order, Union minister Sanjay Dhotre told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.A total of 296 mobile applications ...

Israel extends COVID-19 lockdown to Sunday, will ease it slowly

Israel has extended its third COVID-19 lockdown to Sunday, at which point nationwide curbs will be eased slowly, it announced in a government statement. The decision was made on Friday hours before the lockdown was due to expire, following ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian film about Islamist insurgency aims at Oscar glory; 'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' lead Golden Globes TV contenders and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.The Crown, Schitts Creek lead Golden Globes TV contendersBritish royal drama The Crown, small-town comedy Schitts Creek and crime thriller Ozark led the pack of Golden Globe televi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021