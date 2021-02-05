Left Menu

Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:49 IST
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Foreign ministers of Southeast Asian nations will be asked to hold a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar after a military coup there this week, the leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia said on Friday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the two countries' foreign ministers had been asked to talk to the chair of the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN to try to set up the special meeting on Myanmar.

Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the coup was "one step backward in the process of democracy in that country".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-U.N. Security Council demands Myanmar coup leaders free Suu Kyi as U.S. weighs sanctions

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military as diplomatic and financial pressure grew on the generals who seized power this week to restore democracy. U.S...

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Ashwin, Bumrah strike after steady start from visitors

Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. At Lunch, Englands score read as 672 in 27 ove...

RBI maintains status quo for fourth time in a row; keeps key rate static at 4%

The RBI on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Reserve Banks...

Economic growth will only move upwards: Shaktikanta Das

Stressing that economic growth will only move upwards, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday pegged the GDP growth rate for the next financial year at 10.5 per cent, though a tad lower than the governments projection ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021