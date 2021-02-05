Left Menu

How many police stations in state don't have toilets for women: Allahabad HC asks state govt

On a plea filed by students of different law colleges, Allahabad High Court has asked the state government as to "how many police stations in the state are not having toilets for women".

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

On a plea filed by students of different law colleges, Allahabad High Court has asked the state government as to "how many police stations in the state are not having toilets for women". The Allahabad High Court has sought this information from DGP Uttar Pradesh on a PIL filed by law students.

The state government has to provide the details by February 15. The PIL also mentions the allocation of funds in this regard. (ANI)

Also Read: Allahabad High Court refuses to grant relief to accused in Greater Noida land case

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

