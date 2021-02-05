China opposes Britain's decision to revoke CGTN license

China opposes Britain's decision to revoke CGTN licenseReuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:12 IST
China is "firmly opposed" to Britain's decision to revoke the license for Chinese state media CGTN, its foreign ministry said on Friday.
A ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a news briefing that China urges the United Kingdom to correct its mistake immediately, adding that China reserves the right to take necessary action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
