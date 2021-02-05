Left Menu

China opposes Britain's decision to revoke CGTN license

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:12 IST
Representative Image

China is "firmly opposed" to Britain's decision to revoke the license for Chinese state media CGTN, its foreign ministry said on Friday.

A ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a news briefing that China urges the United Kingdom to correct its mistake immediately, adding that China reserves the right to take necessary action.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

