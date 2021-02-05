Several injured after gas explosion in southern Germany

Several injured after gas explosion in southern GermanyReuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:13 IST
Several people have been injured after a gas explosion in Memmingen in southern Germany, daily Bild reported on Friday, citing a police spokesman.
The paper said a further explosion, which occurred in a building belonging to the Bavarian Red Cross, could not be ruled out.
