SC Collegium approves proposals for judges appointment in HCs of Allahabad, Cal, Ktk, Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposals for elevation of eleven and eight judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad High Court and Calcutta High Court respectively.

The Collegium also approved the proposals for elevation of the two judicial officers and an advocate as Judges of the Karnataka High Court and for elevation of a judicial officer and an advocate as Judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on February 4, 2021, approved the proposals which was uploaded on the apex court website on Friday.

The judicial officers who have been elevated to Allahabad High Court are -- Mohd. Aslam, Anil Kumar Gupta, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Om Prakash Tripathi, Naveen Srivastava, Umesh Chandra Sharma, Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, Syed Waiz Mian, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I.

The judicial officers who have been elevated to Calcutta High Court are-- Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta, Sugato Majumdar, Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Rai Chattopadhyay, Bivas Pattanayak, Subhendu Samanta, and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee While Rajendra Badamikar, Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin (both judicial offiers) and advocate Aditya Sondhi have been elevated as judges of the Karnataka High Court, Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi (judicial officer) and advocate Narendra Kumar Vyas have been elevated as judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court. Besides Bobde, Justices N V Ramana and R F Nariman are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decision with regard to the high court judges.

