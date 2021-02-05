Ganja worth Rs 2.66 lakh seized in Udupi

Three people have been arrestedon charges of trying to sell ganja and over Rs 2.66 lakh worthof the narcotic substance seized from them in Udupi district,police said on Friday.

The arrest and seizure were made near Manipal onThursday during an operation by the police to nab the peddlerson a tip-off that ganja from Maharashtra was being brought forsale there, they said.

Besides ganja worth Rs 2.66 lakh, the auto rickshaw usedby the accused was also seized.

The operation was led by Udupi district superintendentof police Vishnuvardhan, additional SP Kumar Chandra and DySPSudhakara Naik with police personnel from Manipal.

