Russia's Lavrov, at EU talks, warns of unpredictable consequences if ties worsen further

Russia's Lavrov, at EU talks, warns of unpredictable consequences if ties worsen furtherReuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:39 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Friday following talks with the European Union's top diplomat that any further deterioration in ties between Brussels and Moscow could have unpredictable consequences.
Lavrov told reporters after talks with the EU's Josep Borrell in Moscow that Russia and the EU were at odds over many issues, but said that both sides had voiced an interest in establishing broader dialogue in areas where they agreed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
