Left Menu

Berlin welcomes freeze of U.S. troop reduction in Germany

Biden announced https://bit.ly/39QbwsY on Thursday that his administration would stop any planned troop reduction in Germany pending a global review of military deployment by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, the Pentagon announced in July that it would withdraw about 12,000 of the then 36,000 troops from Germany, in fallout from Trump's long-simmering feud with Berlin over failing to meet NATO's defence spending target.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:38 IST
Berlin welcomes freeze of U.S. troop reduction in Germany
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The German government welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement that his administration would suspend any planned troop withdrawals from Germany in another sign of thawing relations between Washington and Berlin.

"We have always been convinced that the deployment of American troops in Germany serves European and transatlantic security," Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference on Friday, adding that the decades-long cooperation with U.S. forces was highly valuable. Biden announced https://bit.ly/39QbwsY on Thursday that his administration would stop any planned troop reduction in Germany pending a global review of military deployment by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, the Pentagon announced in July that it would withdraw about 12,000 of the then 36,000 troops from Germany, in fallout from Trump's long-simmering feud with Berlin over failing to meet NATO's defence spending target. Southern and western Germany was once dotted with U.S. military installations, many of which dated back to the end of World War Two, when international allies defeated Nazi Germany.

The number of U.S. troops in Germany is now just a fraction of what it used to be at the height of the Cold War with the Soviet Union. But the Pentagon still maintains several important installations in Germany, including Ramstein Air Base, which serves as a gateway for U.S. troops to Europe and the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to work with Germany's CureVac on vaccines against coronavirus variants

Britain on Friday said it had agreed on a deal with German biotech firm CureVac to work to develop vaccines against coronavirus variants, placing an initial order for 50 million doses in case they are needed.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...

M&M's consolidated PAT slips 6 pc to Rs 159.6 cr in Dec quarter

Homegrown farm equipment and utility vehicles major Mahindra Mahindra Ltd MM on Friday reported a 6 per cent fall in its consolidated profit after tax from continuing and discontinued operations to Rs 159.6 crore for the December 2020 quar...

Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter comments from Rihanna, Thunberg: RJD leader

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari onFriday alleged that the Union government fielded SachinTendulkar to counter international personalities whorecently commented on the ongoing farmers protests, and saidit was an insult to the nation.The RJDs nat...

UK says currently no plans to roll out 'vaccine passports'

Britain currently has no plans to roll out vaccine passports, but is keeping the situation under review, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Friday, responding to reports that a certification system was being developed.There are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021