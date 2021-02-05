BUZZ-Clover Health: Set to recover from worst day in 4 months

** Shares of health insurance provider Clover Health Investments Corp up 4.1% at $12.73 premarket, after dropping over 12% on Thursday ** Co on Friday says it is subject to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation

** This comes a day after a scathing report from short-seller Hindenburg Research caused Clover's shares to mark their worst day in four months ** CLOV rebuffs Hindenburg report, says some claims in report were "completely untrue"

** Stock set for its best day since late-Dec., down 27.1% this year by Thursday's close

