DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb 5
MOSCOW – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Moscow & holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (to Feb 6) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on U.S. economy.
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, Feb 5
** NUR-SULTAN - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day working visit to Kazakhstan (Final Day) ** ALMATY, Kazakhstan - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty and will speak at the Digital Almaty 2021 forum. ** TIRANA – Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, will be in Tirana, where he will meet with his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhacka.
** BUDAPEST - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to discuss bilateral issues. ** WASHINGTON DC - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks to reporters about the COVID-19 pandemic, a push to ensure that recovery spending is focused on combating climate change, and the Fund's drive to boost resources for the poorest nations. - 1800 GMT ** MUNICH, Germany - Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder and French President Emmanuel Macron exchange views on current issues to combat the corona pandemic (via video switch) - 0930 GMT JAKARTA - Prime Minister of Malaysia Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make a two-day official visit to Indonesia, at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Final Day)
VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). MOSCOW – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Moscow & holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (to Feb 6) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on U.S. economy. MOSCOW - EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Joseph Borrell gives a press conference with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow - 0915 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 6
GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 7
ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 8 MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in a press conference on 2021 economic perspectives organized by the Cercle d'Economia - 1140 GMT.
CYPRUS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the divided island of Cyprus ahead of a fresh mediation attempt by the United Nations to heal its ethnic division, a key source of tension between Greece and Turkey. - 1100 GMT SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 9 BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mr. Denys Shmyhal at NATO Headquarters.
MOSCOW - EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell presents a joint communication on a renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood. GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, FEB. 11 VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT
- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 13
BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, FEB. 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.
BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15 ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS - Video conference of the Eurogroup. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, FEB. 16 SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT
BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of economic and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17 BRUSSELS - NATO Defence Ministers hold video conference (To Feb 18)
PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 21
NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, FEB. 25 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, FEB. 26 BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference on on security and defence and on the EU's Southern Neighborhood. - 0800 GMT.
ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28
EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, MAR. 1 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 02
LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3) MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, MAR. 4 LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, MAR. 7 BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, MAR. 11 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17 NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, MAR. 18 BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 22
BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 23
BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 25
BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAR. 26
DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31
