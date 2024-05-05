Left Menu

Bayern Munich Confirm Raphaël Guerreiro to Miss Real Madrid Clash Due to Ankle Injury

The winner of the two-leg semifinal will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.

Bayern Munich left back Raphaël Guerreiro has been ruled out of the Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid with an ankle injury.

The Portugal player suffered a ligament and capsule injury in his ankle against Stuttgart on Saturday, Bayern said Sunday.

The club said the player will be out for "the next few matches." Guerreiro went off in the 17th minute in the 3-1 loss at Stuttgart and Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said afterward the player was on crutches.

Tuchel had made six changes from the team that drew 2-2 with Madrid in the first leg of their semifinal, with Guerreiro among those starting. Noussair Mazraoui, Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala were all rested.

Tuchel took Eric Dier off at halftime as a precaution after the defender clashed heads with Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy in the first half. Dier had continued playing with a bandage on his head.

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, who missed the first leg with injury, returned to team training on Sunday.

