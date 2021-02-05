Left Menu

Man's charred body found inside SUV

A 28-year-old mans charred body was found inside an SUV parked by the Aligarh-Narora state highway near here, police said on Friday.The body was found in the vehicle on Thursday when the SUV was lying unattended by the roadside and curious bystanders peeped into it and informed the police.From his mobile phone, the victim was identified as Aligarh resident Mahinder Singh who ran a hospital at Atrauli town 30 kilometres from here.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:12 IST
Man's charred body found inside SUV
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 28-year-old man's charred body was found inside an SUV parked by the Aligarh-Narora state highway near here, police said on Friday.

The body was found in the vehicle on Thursday when the SUV was lying unattended by the roadside and curious bystanders peeped into it and informed the police.

From his mobile phone, the victim was identified as Aligarh resident Mahinder Singh who ran a hospital at Atrauli town 30 kilometres from here. Police said Singh had left home for his hospital on Wednesday night and that was the last time his family had seen him. After being informed about the body, police rushed to the spot with a forensic team, inspected the crime scene and sent the body for the post-mortem, Atrauli Circle Officer Sudesh Gupta told reporters.

He said the victim died of severe head injuries and the killers then had tried to set the body and the vehicle afire apparently to destroy evidence.

The killers' plans, however, did not succeed as the SUV did not catch fire, he said.

An FIR was lodged at Atrauli police station on the complaint of a member of the victim's family who has suspected four persons behind the killing.

Police have started the probe and are looking for the accused persons named in the FIR, said the circle officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt investment of Rs 30,000 cr expected in 2021-22 through HAM, BOT projects: Highways secy

To expedite highway projects, additional fund sources are being tapped and a private investment of Rs 30,000 crore is being envisaged in 2021-22 through hybrid annuity mode HAM and build-operate-transfer BOT projects, a top highways ministr...

IIT Kharagpur to felicitate six luminaries for their contributions to society

IIT Kharagpur will be conferringthe prestigious Honorary Degree, Doctor of Science HonorisCausa, and Life Fellow awards to six personalities for theirexemplary contributions to the institute and society.The awards will be conferred on the o...

Lok Sabha proceedings hit for fourth consecutive day as Oppn protest against farm laws continues

Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centres three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from...

'Dystopia Prime:' Amazon AI van cameras spark surveillance concerns

Amazon is rolling out AI-enabled surveillence cameras in its delivery vans Drivers and privacy advocates say the company is building a massive mobile surveillance system Although the system is billed to improve driver saftey, some worry i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021