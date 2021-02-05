Nadda set to launch BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Bengal, confusion prevails over permission

BJP president J P Nadda is set tolaunch the party's 'Rath Yatra' in West Bengal on Saturday tomobilise public support ahead of the assembly elections butconfusion prevails over grant of permission for the marchduring which party leaders intend to crisscross the state.

Nadda is scheduled to kick off the 'Parivartan Yatra'from Nabadwip, the birthplace of 15th century saint ChaitanyaMahaprabhu in Nadia district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah isalso likely to inaugurate two of the five proposed yatraslater this month.

However, confusion prevailed till Friday evening overits prospects as Nadia district administration is yet toaccord permission for the Rath Yatra.

Although the BJP claimed it has received permission,the district police insisted it is for a public meeting andnot the Rath Yatra.

''We have provided no objection for the public rally ofJ P Nadda. But no permission has been given for the so-calledRath Yatra as the matter is sub-judice,'' a senior policeofficial said.

Earlier this week, the West Bengal BJP had soughtpermission from the state government for the month-long event.

BJP state vice-president Pratap Banerjee, in a letterto Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, said the partyintended to launch five rallies at different places beginningFebruary 6.

Several top BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive inWest Bengal during the month-long campaign to start fromNabadwip on Saturday. The party proposed to launch similaryatras from Coochbehar, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Jhargramand Tarapith in Birbhum between February 6 and 11.

The state government asked the BJP to seek permissionfrom the local district administrations.

''We have got permission from Nadia district. Theadministration is permitting us according to the jurisdictionof police stations. The police have taken all the detailsregarding the route and rallies,'' Banerjee claimed.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh accused the stateadministration and the ruling TMC of dilly-dallying thematter.

''The Rath Yatra will be a game-changer in West Bengalpolitics. It will kick off a wave of support in favour of theBJP and act as the final nail in the TMC government's coffin.

The TMC has been trying to delay the permission just like itdid the last time,'' Ghosh said.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, accused the BJP ofindulging in ''malicious propaganda'' by claiming denial ofpermission to hold the campaign.

''GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, asclaimed by @BJP4Bengal. They are indulging in maliciouspropaganda with neither substance nor truth.

''BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denyingpermission to their Yatra. This is BJP's attempt to claimvictimhood,'' the TMC tweeted.

State minister Bratya Basu said it would have beenimproper for the state government to accord permission for theevents from a ''single point''. The BJP was therefore asked toobtain permission for district administrations concerned.

''A PIL was also filed regarding the same in the HighCourt & the matter is now sub judice. We thereby clarify thatAITC has nothing to do with this issue,'' the TMC said.

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court onWednesday, praying for its intervention to prevent the BJP'splanned 'rath yatra' across the state, claiming that it wouldimpact the COVID-19 situation and law and order in the state.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ''Rath Yatrasymbolises hatred and fear''.

''Rath Yatras since the 1990s by the BJP have led tocommunal tensions. It is a symbol of hatred. In Bengal alsothey want to destroy the communal harmony,'' he said.

Terming the allegations as baseless, BJP spokespersonSamik Bhattacharya said the TMC is afraid of allowing thesaffron party from carrying out its political programmes.

In 2018, the BJP had planned Rath Yatras across thestate but the programme had to be called off as the stategovernment declined permission.

After having a limited presence in the politicallypolarised state for decades, the BJP has emerged as the mainrival of the ruling Trinamool Congress ever since it won 18 ofthe 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 generalelections.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May next year.

