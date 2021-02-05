Swedish Foreign Ministry says Russia expelling Swedish diplomat

Swedish Foreign Ministry says Russia expelling Swedish diplomatReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:51 IST
Sweden's foreign ministry said on Friday that one of its diplomats was being expelled from Russia.
The EU Observer online news site cited unnamed EU sources saying that Russia had expelled diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden for attending rallies in support of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
"We refute Russia's claim that the diplomat participated in the demonstration," a Swedish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Alexei Navalny
- Swedish
- Foreign Ministry
- Poland
- Sweden
- Germany
ALSO READ
Israel opens embassy in UAE, will advance relations: Foreign Ministry
Swedish Finance Minister says extra COVID measures to cost 63 bln SEK in 2021
Mexican woman released from Texas prison after 18 years- Mexico foreign ministry
Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one
Odd News Roundup: Swedish film festival to screen on remote island for audience of one; Rescued dolphin picks Chiefs to win Super Bowl and more