Biden says jobs data shows need for action on coronavirus relief bill

Biden says jobs data shows need for action on coronavirus relief billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:44 IST
President Joe Biden said on Friday that fresh data on the health of the U.S. jobs market shows the need for aggressive action by Congress on a coronavirus relief bill.
Meeting with top Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives at the White House, Biden said the United States would not return to full employment at the current jobs-creation pace for ten years, underscoring the need for lawmakers to act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
