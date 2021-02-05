Pentagon to deploy 1,100 troops to help COVI-19 vaccination efforts

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday announced that the Pentagon had approved the deployment of 1,100 active-duty troops to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the United States.

Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House’s COVID-19 response team, said in a briefing that part of the group would start to arrive in California within the next 10 days.

