Pentagon to deploy 1,100 troops to help COVI-19 vaccination efforts

Pentagon to deploy 1,100 troops to help COVI-19 vaccination effortsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:19 IST
President Joe Biden's administration on Friday announced that the Pentagon had approved the deployment of 1,100 active-duty troops to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the United States.
Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House’s COVID-19 response team, said in a briefing that part of the group would start to arrive in California within the next 10 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
