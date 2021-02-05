Arms dumped by maoists recovered in Odisha

The Odisha Police onFriday said it has recovered a huge cache of arms dumped bymaoists in a forested area in Koraput district.

The recoveries were made on the intervening night ofWednesday and Thursday during an anti-naxalite operation by ateam comprising personnel of police, district voluntary forceand the bomb disposal squad in Kendaborigi reserve forestarea.

''The maoists had dumped the arms to likely retrievethose later. No arrests were made as there was no one at thetime of the raid,'' SP (Koraput) Varun Gunthapalli said.

Police said the seized arms include six guns, 50gelatine sticks, 3 kg iron splinters and three tiffin bombs.

In a similar development from Malkangiri district, BSFjawans recovered arms hidden underneath a stone slab inPipilipadar forest in 'Swabhiman Anchal', a police officersaid.

