3,859 Punjab police personnel get anti-Covid shots so far

A total of 1,900 Punjab Police personnel were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Friday with the number of cops getting the shot reaching 3,859 since the launch of the inoculation drive for frontline workers early this week.

Ludhiana Police Commissionerate remained on top with 372 cops getting vaccinated in a single day.

The senior police officers who got the anti-Covid shot on the fourth day of the drive for frontline workers included Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ishwar Singh and Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Ajay Kumar Pandey.

They also included Punjab Vigilance Bureau’s IGPs Lakshmee Kant Yadav and Vibhu Raj, besides four senior superintendents of police and four commandants.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta appreciated all the police personnel, voluntarily coming forward to get themselves vaccinated, an official statement said.

Among state policemen, DGP Gupta was the first to receive the anti-Covid shot as the second phase of inoculation drive for frontline workers began on Tuesday.

The second phase of the inoculation was launched by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at Police Headquarters here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Friday visited Mohali Civil Hospital where frontline workers were given the ani-Covid shots.

Among senior bureaucrats, Principal Secretary (Health) Hussan Lal and Principal Secretary (Medical Education and Research) D K Tewari got themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 on Friday.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan too was present on the occasion.

