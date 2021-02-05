Biden adviser says phase-out level for COVID-19 relief checks open to negotiation

Biden adviser says phase-out level for COVID-19 relief checks open to negotiationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:43 IST
White House economic adviser Jared Berstein on Friday said the phase-out level for coronavirus relief checks in the Biden coronavirus stimulus plan is open to negotiation.
Bernstein, speaking at a White House briefing, also said the $1.9 trillion price tag on the Biden plan is not too big.
