Harvard Law Review elects first Muslim president

The Harvard Law Review has named a Los Angeles-born Egyptian-American as what it believes is its first Muslim president in its 134-year history, elevating him to the top of one of the most prestigious U.S. law journals. Harvard Law School student Hassaan Shahawy said he hoped his election represented "legal academia's growing recognition of the importance of diversity, and perhaps its growing respect for other legal traditions." Among the legal and political luminaries who have worked at the Harvard Law Review was former U.S. President Barack Obama, named the journal's first Black president in 1990.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:50 IST
The Harvard Law Review has named a Los Angeles-born Egyptian-American as what it believes is its first Muslim president in its 134-year history, elevating him to the top of one of the most prestigious U.S. law journals.

Harvard Law School student Hassaan Shahawy said he hoped his election represented "legal academia's growing recognition of the importance of diversity, and perhaps its growing respect for other legal traditions." Among the legal and political luminaries who have worked at the Harvard Law Review was former U.S. President Barack Obama, named the journal's first Black president in 1990. Three serving members of the U.S. Supreme Court were editors of the Harvard Law Review, as were the late Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia.

"Coming from a community routinely demonized in American public discourse, I hope this represents some progress, even if small and symbolic," Shahawy, 26, told Reuters in an email. Law reviews are staffed by the top students at U.S. law schools, who are often recruited for judicial clerkships and other prestigious jobs in the profession.

The review's first female president, Susan Estrich, was elected in 1977. Other presidents have been Latino and openly gay. The first Black woman was elected president in 2017. Shahawy graduated Harvard as an undergraduate in 2016 with a degree in History and Near Eastern Studies. He then attended the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar to pursue a doctorate in Oriental Studies and studied Islamic law.

Shahawy said he has been active working with refugee populations and on criminal justice reform. His future plans are unclear, though he cited the possibility of becoming a public interest lawyer or working in academia.

