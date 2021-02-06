U.S. Houses OKs budget package paving way for Biden COVID-19 relief bill

U.S. Houses OKs budget package paving way for Biden COVID-19 relief billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:55 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives approved a budget package on Friday that enables Democrats to push President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through Congress without Republican support in a process that will likely take weeks.
The Senate approved the budget plan earlier on Friday.
Intended as a blueprint for writing the upcoming COVID-19 aid bill, the budget resolution is not a law, and does not require a presidential signature.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Republican
- Congress
- Senate
- Democrats
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate's Schumer reviewing Republican request for Trump impeachment trial delay
Biden's bold immigration overhaul may face a Republican wall in Congress
Biden's bold immigration overhaul may face a Republican wall in Congress
Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite Republican tax, debt concerns
Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite Republican tax, debt concerns