Left Menu

Pushed by China, Guyana cancels Taiwanese investment office

Under pressure from mainland China, Guyanas government has cancelled permission for Taiwan to open a trade and investment office in the South American country.The cancellation came Thursday after Foreign Minister Hugh Todd met with the ambassador of China, which insists that Taiwan is legally a part of its territory and not an independent nation.The government issued a statement clarifying that it continues to adhere to the One China policy and its diplomatic relations remain intact with the Peoples Republic of China.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:55 IST
Pushed by China, Guyana cancels Taiwanese investment office

Under pressure from mainland China, Guyana's government has cancelled permission for Taiwan to open a trade and investment office in the South American country.

The cancellation came Thursday after Foreign Minister Hugh Todd met with the ambassador of China, which insists that Taiwan is legally a part of its territory and not an independent nation.

The government issued a statement clarifying “that it continues to adhere to the One China policy and its diplomatic relations remain intact with the People's Republic of China. The government has not established any diplomatic ties or relations with Taiwan and as a result of the miscommunication of the agreement signed, this agreement has since been terminated,.” Todd told The Associated Press on Friday that government had initially not seen anything wrong in allowing the Taiwanese to set up an office to push trade and investment in Guyana, which has in the past 14 months become one of the world's newest oil exporting nations. “The idea was to allow them to establish an office to facilitate trade and investment only — and I say only — for trade. For us this was just a market opportunity for the two private sectors to conduct business but there are some geopolitics involved here,'' Todd said.

The agreement to establish the office was signed on Jan. 11 without any official announcement and the office became active on Jan. 15. Few took note until the U.S. Embassy in Guyana congratulated both sides for the achievement.

Todd said he met a Chinese delegation led by acting Ambassador Chen Xilai on Thursday. He did not divulge any details, but the cancellation followed immediately after.

Guyana is the headquarter nation of the 15-member Caribbean Community. Back in 1972, it had encouraged neighbours Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Jamaica to end China's isolation in the region by establishing diplomatic relations as a group, with most of the bloc following after. The group largely maintains a One China policy.(AP) PMSPMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-New DARPin drugs show promise, "good" cholesterol tied to lower risk

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New DARPin drugs may be superior to antibody drugs A new ...

Canada's COVID rules on leisure travel weighing on business, say industry officials

Canadas move to limit inbound flights to four major airports as it seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19 from leisure travel is spilling over to business trips and fueling uncertainty which could delay economic recovery, industry executives ...

Wall St Week Ahead-GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress

As the trading frenzy that took shares of GameStop Corp and other favorites of retail investors on a wild ride recedes, investors are eyeing signs of potential market stress that could weigh on broader stock performance in coming weeks.For ...

U.N. chief calls on everyone to respect new Libya interim government

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the formation of a new interim government for Libya and called on all Libyan and international parties to respect result.My appeal to everybody is to recognize and accept ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021