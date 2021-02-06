Left Menu

International Criminal Court rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories

Israel, which is not a member of the court, has rejected its jurisdiction. The court's prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said in December 2019 there was "a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip." She named both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators. She said intended to open an investigation -- as soon as judges ruled on whether the situation fell under the court's jurisdiction or not.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:59 IST
International Criminal Court rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Court ruled on Friday that it has jurisdiction over war crimes or atrocities committed in the Palestinian Territories, paving the way for a criminal investigation, despite Israeli objections.

Judges said their decision was based on jurisdictional rules in the Hague-based court's founding documents and does not imply any attempt to determine statehood or legal borders. Israel, which is not a member of the court, has rejected its jurisdiction.

The court's prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said in December 2019 there was "a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip." She named both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators.

She said intended to open an investigation -- as soon as judges ruled on whether the situation fell under the court's jurisdiction or not. In a majority ruling published Friday night, the judges said it does.

"The Court's territorial jurisdiction in the Situation in Palestine ... extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," they said. That Palestine's status under international law is still uncertain doesn't matter, judges said.

In a reaction, Human Rights Watch called the decision "pivotal" and said it "finally offers victims of serious crimes some real hope for justice after a half century of impunity," said Balkees Jarrah, Associate International Justice Director. "It's high time that Israeli and Palestinian perpetrators of the gravest abuses—whether war crimes committed during hostilities or the expansion of unlawful settlements—face justice."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted, saying "the court is ignoring the real war crimes and instead is pursuing Israel, a county with a strong democratic regime, that sanctifies the rule of law, and is not a member of the tribunal." He added Israel would "protect all of our citizens and soldiers" from prosecution.

"The court in its decision impairs the right of democratic countries to defend themselves," Netanyahu said. Hussein al-Sheikh, civil affairs minister of the Palestinian Authority, said on Twitter: "The International Criminal Court’s decision to consider Palestine as a member state according to the Treaty of Rome, and that it has jurisdiction to consider issues related to the Palestinian territories and complaints raised by the (PA), is a victory for rights, justice, freedom and moral values in the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-New DARPin drugs show promise, "good" cholesterol tied to lower risk

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New DARPin drugs may be superior to antibody drugs A new ...

Canada's COVID rules on leisure travel weighing on business, say industry officials

Canadas move to limit inbound flights to four major airports as it seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19 from leisure travel is spilling over to business trips and fueling uncertainty which could delay economic recovery, industry executives ...

Wall St Week Ahead-GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress

As the trading frenzy that took shares of GameStop Corp and other favorites of retail investors on a wild ride recedes, investors are eyeing signs of potential market stress that could weigh on broader stock performance in coming weeks.For ...

U.N. chief calls on everyone to respect new Libya interim government

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the formation of a new interim government for Libya and called on all Libyan and international parties to respect result.My appeal to everybody is to recognize and accept ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021