To make the justice system future-ready, the use of artificial intelligence to increase the efficiency and speed of the judiciary and the Atmanirbhar campaign will play an essential role, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:07 IST
We are enhancing cloud-based infrastructure to boost ease of justice, ease of living: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

To make the justice system future-ready, the use of artificial intelligence to increase the efficiency and speed of the judiciary and the Atmanirbhar campaign will play an essential role, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. "To make our Justice System future-ready, use of artificial intelligence to increase efficiency and speed of Judiciary and Aatmanirbhar Campaign is going to play an important role in this," said PM Modi while addressing the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat, through video conferencing.

"We are enhancing cloud-based infrastructure that will not only enhance 'ease of justice' but also enhance 'ease of living' of the people in the country," he added. The Prime Minister further said that the Gujarat High Court has set an example with video conferencing, judgments and orders were uploaded on their website amidst lockdown. Gujarat HC became the first for broadcasting Court proceedings live, he added.

"Our judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further. Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritised, the judiciary has always performed its duty," said PM Modi said. Prime Minister Modi also released a commemorative postage stamp on the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat.

The duty and devotion with which the Gujarat High Court has acted for justice, the readiness for its constitutional duties has strengthened both the Indian judicial system and India's democracy, the Prime Minister stated. "Rule of law in Indian society has been the basis of civilization for centuries. Our ancient texts say the root of good governance lies in providing justice. Bar and judiciary should work towards building the world-class Judicious System in the country," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

