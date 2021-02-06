Bengal govt effects police reshuffle before assembly polls

The West Bengal government onSaturday appointed Soumen Mitra as the new commissioner ofKolkata Police, and transferred incumbent Anuj Sharma asadditional director general of the state CID before thestate assembly polls.

Jawed Shamim will be the new additional directorgeneral, law and order, of the West Bengal Police, taking overfrom Gyanwant Singh, the state government said in an order.

Ajay Kumar Nand will be the new commissioner ofBarrackpore Police Commissionerate and Supratim Sarkar willtake over as the Bidhanagar Police commissioner, it said.

Mitra has been holding the post of ADG, Training, ofWest Bengal Police, while Shamim is special commissioner I ofKolkata Police.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)