Militants attack CRPF team in J-K, constable injured
Militants opened fire at the road opening party ROP of the CRPFs 29th battalion at Chanapora locality here, CRPF PRO O P Tiwari said.He said constable Manoj Kumar Yadav was injured in the foot during the attack.The injured constable has been taken to a hospital.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:47 IST
Militants on Saturday opened fire at a CRPF team in Jammu and Kashmir's Chanapora area, injuring a constable, an official of the paramilitary force said. Militants opened fire at the road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF's 29th battalion at Chanapora locality here, CRPF PRO O P Tiwari said.
He said constable Manoj Kumar Yadav was injured in the foot during the attack.
The injured constable has been taken to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, he said.
Further details are being ascertained, Tiwari said.
