Militants attack CRPF team in J-K, constable injured

Militants on Saturday opened fire at a CRPF team in Jammu and Kashmir's Chanapora area, injuring a constable, an official of the paramilitary force said. Militants opened fire at the road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF's 29th battalion at Chanapora locality here, CRPF PRO O P Tiwari said.

He said constable Manoj Kumar Yadav was injured in the foot during the attack.

The injured constable has been taken to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, he said.

Further details are being ascertained, Tiwari said.

