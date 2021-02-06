MP: Comedian Munawar Faruqui yet to be released from jail

A day after he was granted interimbail by the Supreme Court in a case for allegedly hurtingreligious sentiments by passing objectionable remarks aboutHindu deities during a show, comedian Munawar Faruqui was notreleased from the central jail here on Saturday with officialsciting execution of a warrant issued by a Prayagraj court.

The top court had also stayed the Madhya Pradesh HighCourt order of January 28, which had refused to grant Faruquithe bail noting that to ''promote harmony'' is one of theconstitutional duties.

It also stayed the production warrant issued againstFaruqui by a trial court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh inconnection with the FIR lodged in the state.

Counsels of the comedian on Saturday submitted theorder of the apex court in the Indore court, which directedthat comedian be released on a bond of Rs 50,000 and thesimilar amount of security.

Asked why Faruqui was not released from the jail, anofficer of the Indore Central Jail said a court in Prayagrajhad ordered Faruqui's production in a similar case on February18.

Citing the jail manual, he said an order from thePrayagraj court or a competent government officer is needed torelease Faruqui.

The officer said Faruqui will be taken to Prayagraj onSunday morning if they don't get the requisite order.

Before that, a COVID-19 test will be conducted on him,he added.

Meanwhile, Faruqui's cousin Zaid Pathan said they aredisappointed with the stand of the jail administration.

''Our belief in judiciary was strengthened after theSupreme Court order,'' he said.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son that objectionableremarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shahwere passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on NewYear's day.

One more person was arrested subsequently. However, hewas not released.

Earlier, the lower court on two occasions and theIndore bench of the MP High Court had denied bail to thecomedian.

As per the First Information Report, the comedy showwas held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on January 1.

Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini LaxmanSingh Gaud, had filed a complaint against Faruqui and others.

Faruqui and others were arrested under IPC section295-A (outraging religious feelings). They were also accusedof holding the show amid COVID-19 pandemic without permissionand were booked under section 269 (unlawful or negligent actlikely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous tolife), and other relevant provisions.

