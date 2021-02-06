AIADMK goes to police again against Sasikala, alleges conspiracy to unleash violence in TN

Ahead of expelled leader V K Sasikala'sreturn on February 8, the ruling AIADMK on Saturday said ithas lodged a complaint with police against the camp of theclose aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa alleging a'conspiracy' to unleash 'violence' and sought action toprotect Tamil Nadu and ensure peace.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief and Sasikala'snephew Dhinakaran rubbished the conspiracy allegation as defamatory and lies.

The allegation by the AIADMK comes ahead ofSasikala's return to Tamil Nadu on Monday from Karnatakaafter her recovery from COVID-19 and following completion ofher jail term in a corruption case.

A high level AIADMK meet, chaired by Chief MinisterK Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wasmeanwhile held here.

Sources said the matters deliberated covered Assemblyelections likely in April or May and the party organisationwork. Party leaders however declined to comment if the'Sasikala factor' was discussed.

Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said a complaint has beensubmitted with police seeking to ''thwart a conspiracy tounleash violence and protect the lives of Tamil Nadu peopleand properties from Sasikala and Dhinakaran and ensure peace.'' Flanked by his Cabinet colleagues and party veteranE Madhusudhanan, Shanmugam alleged the conspiracy has beenhatched to create 'violence' by using AIADMK's name and flagand then blame the ruling party for it.

'Intimidatory' remarks, tantamount to creating violencein the state have been made by Dhinakaran and his supporters,he alleged.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the complaint atthe office of the Director General of Police, the Ministersaid Dhinakaran had claimed that they could not be preventedfrom using the AIADMK's flag even if they went to the statepolice chief or the armed forces.

Dhinakaran and Sasikala's supporters have also warnedof turning into 'human bombs,' which put at risk Tamil Nadu,its people and peace, he alleged.

Dhinakaran dismissed the allegation as 'distortion,'lies and defamatory.

In a statement, the AMMK leader claimed that policedepartment has accorded sanction to the party's plan to accordreception to Sasikala at several places in Tamil Nadu onMonday.

The AMMK has already announced a grand reception forSasikala right from the start of Tamil Nadu border near Hosur.

On the previous complaint against Sasikala, Shanmugamsaid it was connected to her use of party flag and AIADMK'sstrong objection to it and the present one pertained toconspiracy to stoke violence.

In a signal against Sasikala, the AIADMK had days agolodged a complaint with the DGP office against use of its flagby her and sought action.

Shanmugam said the true AIADMK was the one steeredby presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan and top leadersO Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami.

This was made amply clear in a Supreme Court verdictin a matter related to the AIADMK's two-leaves symbol in whichSasikala-Dhinakaran were also parties, he said.

Following the verdict, the party fought by-electionsand the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well with the two-leavessymbol, he recalled.

Days ago, a war of words broke out between the AIADMKand AMMK after the ruling party's flag was spotted on a carused by Sasikala in Bengaluru.

While AIADMK maintained that she was not even a partymember and had no right to use the flag and went to police,AMMK claimed that she was 'AIADMK general secretary.' It said it would continue its fight to 'retrieve' theAIADMK legally and democratically.

