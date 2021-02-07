Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man found murdered in Palghar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 09:40 IST
Maharashtra: Man found murdered in Palghar

A 27-year-old man from Palghardistrict in Maharashtra has been allegedly killed byunidentified persons, police said on Sunday.

The man used to have frequent quarrels with his wifeas he doubted her character, an official from Wada policestation said.

The couple again had a fight on Friday night followingwhich the man, in a fit of anger, left his house located inTumdipada hamlet under Wada taluka.

On Saturday morning, his body having stab wounds wasfound in a thatched house in the hamlet, the official said.

The police have sent the body for postmortem andregistered a case under sections for murder.

A hunt is on for the killers, the official said.

