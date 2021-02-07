Saudi-led coalition says intercepted Houthi armed drone attack

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted Houthi armed drone attackReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-02-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 09:46 IST
The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone on Sunday launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.
The bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle aimed to target "civilians and civilian objects", coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in a statement carried on Saudi state media.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after the group ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital Sanaa, in a conflict widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
