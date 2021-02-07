Left Menu

Court accepts closure report in murder bid case against Chhota Rajan

A special CBI court here hasaccepted the closure report filed by the probe agency againstjailed gangster Chhota Rajan in a case of attempt to murder ofa noted journalist in 1997.In his order issued on Saturday, special judge A TWankhede cleared Rajan of all the charges due to lack ofsufficient material to proceed against him in the case.On June 12, 1997, Mumbai-based crime reporter BaljeetShersingh Parmar was severely injured after some motorcycle-borne shooters of Rajan allegedly attacked him outside abuilding in Antop Hill area here.Initially, the city police registered a case undercharges for attempt to murder.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 11:12 IST
Court accepts closure report in murder bid case against Chhota Rajan

A special CBI court here hasaccepted the closure report filed by the probe agency againstjailed gangster Chhota Rajan in a case of attempt to murder ofa noted journalist in 1997.

In his order issued on Saturday, special judge A TWankhede cleared Rajan of all the charges due to lack ofsufficient material to proceed against him in the case.

On June 12, 1997, Mumbai-based crime reporter BaljeetShersingh Parmar was severely injured after some motorcycle-borne shooters of Rajan allegedly attacked him outside abuilding in Antop Hill area here.

Initially, the city police registered a case undercharges for attempt to murder. Later, the Central Bureau ofInvestigation (CBI) took over the case.

The CBI recently filed its closure report on theground that during further probe into the case, no additionalevidence emerged against the accused.

The judge in his order said, ''On perusal of theavailable material, there is only reference in the FIR againsthim (Rajan) that previously one Dalbeer Singh received threatsfrom Rajan. Except this, there is no material to connect theaccused in this crime.'' The court further noted that CBI's investigatingofficer did not find any link to connect the accused (Rajan)with guilt and was unable to collect vital evidencespertaining to the case.

The court said it made an attempt to call theinformant - Baljeet Shersingh Parmar, but he was not traceableon the given address.

Accordingly, the CBI submitted the unserved report,the court said.

''Even otherwise, there is no sufficient material toproceed against the accused,'' the court noted while acceptingthe closure report.

Rajan, facing multiple criminal cases, is currentlylodged at the Tihar Jail in New Delhi after his deportationfrom Indonesia in October 2015.

He is an accused in around 70 cases in Maharashtra,including the case of murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth 

Jubilant FoodWorks is awaiting relaxations in dine-in restrictions imposed by the government for the restaurant industry similar to that for multiplexes to ramp up growth.Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts ch...

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' shoot paused after team members tests COVID-19 positive

Production on NBC show Law Order Organized Crime has come to a halt after one of the team members tested positive for coronavirus.According to Deadline, the shoot was paused due to a positive Covid test in Zone A, which traditionally inclu...

Ronaldo marks turning 36 by helping Juventus beat Roma 2-0

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his birthday by setting up Juventus to beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.Ronaldo turned 36 on Friday then showed little sign of slowing down as he scored and also hit the crossbar in the first half. An own goal b...

Structure of DTH industry remains attractive in mid to long term: Airtel CEO

The DTH market proposition continues to be attractive in the medium to long run, given the current structure, the upside opportunity from cable conversion, and current niche play of streaming services, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021