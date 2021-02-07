Left Menu

Shots heard as police break up protest in southeastern town of Myawaddy - video

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 07-02-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 13:18 IST
Shots heard as police break up protest in southeastern town of Myawaddy - video
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shots were heard on Sunday as police broke up a protest in the southeastern town of Myawaddy against Myanmar's junta, which was demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi after last week's coup, live video published on Facebook showed.

The video showed uniformed police armed with guns rushing at a crowd of a couple of hundred demonstrators. Shots can be heard but it is unclear what kind of munitions were used or whether there are any casualties.

Demonstrations across Myanmar to oppose the coup have previously been peaceful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

