Shots heard as police break up protest in southeastern town of Myawaddy - video

Shots were heard on Sunday as police broke up a protest in the southeastern town of Myawaddy against Myanmar's junta, which was demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi after last week's coup, live video published on Facebook showed.

The video showed uniformed police armed with guns rushing at a crowd of a couple of hundred demonstrators. Shots can be heard but it is unclear what kind of munitions were used or whether there are any casualties.

Demonstrations across Myanmar to oppose the coup have previously been peaceful.

