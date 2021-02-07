Maha ACB arrests 2 Katol civic officials for bribery

Two town planning officials ofKatol Municipal Council in Nagpur were arrested by MaharashtraAnti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting abribe, an official said on Sunday.

Assistant town planner Dinesh Gaikwad and townplanning assistant Vipin Bhandakkar were held on Saturday fordemanding money from a man who wanted to mortgage a plot, hesaid.

''The accused demanded Rs 2.5 lakh to issue an NOC.

After the man approached the ACB, a trap was set on Saturdayand the two were held while accepting a sum of Rs 1 lakh. Theyhave been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' headded.

