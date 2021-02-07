People let down without any developmental works, says AINRC

Founder of AINRC (All-India NR Congress) N Rangasamy on Sunday said the Narayanasamy-led Congress rule has let the people down without carrying out any developmental activity.

Addressing the celebration of the 11th founding day of the AINRC here, the former Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader said the Congress regime has done nothing for the youth and students.

''All schemes evolved and implemented by the previous AINRCgovernment here were scrapped and lip service alone is being done by the present Congress government,'' he said.

Pitching for statehood for the Union Territory, Rangasamysaid all political parties should remain firm to ensure that the Centre conceded the plea for the statehood.

He suggested the parties could even boycott the Assembly polls till statehood was granted.

The people were dissatisfied with the present Congress government, Rangasamy said, as no developmental activities were taken up over the last four to five years.

He said workers and functionaries of AINRC should work in tandem and ensure that it regained power.

Rangasamy broke away from the Congress in 2011 following difference of opinion between him and the then CentralMinister and the present Territorial Chief Minister.

Rangasamy then floated AINRC and formed the government after the Assembly poll in 2011 by allying with the AIADMK.

After the poll, the AINRC ditched AIADMK and formed the government.

The AINRC, however, could not muster the necessary number of seats to form a government in the Assembly poll in 2016and won eight out of the 30 segments the party had contested.

AINRC has been the main opposition in the 30-member Assembly.

The party's strength fell to seve following the disqualification of one of its members Ashok Anand after he was convicted in an assets case by a CBI court here in2018.

The Thattanchavady Assembly constituency from where Anand was elected in the 2016 poll fell vacant and in the byelection that followed in 2019, the DMK wrested the seat from AINRC pushing the strength of the DMK to three and reducing the strength of the AINRC to seven.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)