Roadside bomb kills 12 security agents in central Somalia

A roadside bomb went off just outside the central Somalia town of Dhusamareb on Sunday, killing 12 agents working for the National Intelligence and Security Agency, police said.

Political leaders have been meeting in the town to try to resolve a row over how to hold an election due on Feb. 8. The al Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also Read: Somalia leaders fail to break deadlock over presidential vote

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)