Maharashtra: Two held with banned MD drug

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) ofNagpur crime branch on Sunday arrested two persons and seizedbanned Mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs 1.67 lakh and a country-made pistol from them, an official said, adding anotheraccused is on the run.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh SahilSheikh Mehmood (21) and Nikhil Sawadia (21).

Police also seized two scooters from the duo, he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugsand Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act. PRI CORRNSK NSK

