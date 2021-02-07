Left Menu

Prachanda's supporters rally against Nepal PM Oli's decision to dissolve Parliament

The ruling NCP has split over Olis call for a new Parliament to be elected more than a year ahead of schedule.Both Oli and the rival group claim to control the Nepal Communist Party and the issue is being disputed at the Election Commission.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-02-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 19:18 IST
Prachanda's supporters rally against Nepal PM Oli's decision to dissolve Parliament

Hundreds of students belonging to the Nepal Communist Party's rival faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Sunday held a rally here against Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve Parliament, as the rivalry between the two top leaders escalated.

The rally by Prachanda's supporters came two days after pro-government students chanting slogans like “We love KP Oli”, “Oli is our hero”, “Oli for the prime minister” staged a massive show of strength in Kathmandu in favour of Oli.

Supporters of Prachanda on Sunday shouted slogans like “We hate you K P Oli'' and “We hate KP Oli for taking the country towards the path of regression by dissolving the House of Representatives''.

The rally was part of the phase-wise anti-government agitation led by Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal against the prime minister's controversial decision to dissolve Parliament on December 20 and hold new elections on April 30 and May 10.

The ruling NCP has been witnessing months-long tussle between two factions, one led by 68-year-old Oli and Party’s chairman and another led by 66-year-old “Prachanda'', also the executive chair of the party and former premier.

Defending his move to dissolve Parliament, Oli said some leaders tried to obstruct the functioning of his government and he had no other alternative other than seeking a fresh mandate. The ruling NCP has split over Oli’s call for a new Parliament to be elected more than a year ahead of schedule.

Both Oli and the rival group claim to control the Nepal Communist Party and the issue is being disputed at the Election Commission. The rival faction even announced that it had ousted Oli from the party at a meeting last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn 60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White Houses proposed 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The exact details of how it shou...

Couple severely hurt in cylinder blast-fire in Thane high-rise

A couple was severely injured in acylinder blast-fire in a high-rise in GB Road area of Thanecity, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place around 1015pm on Saturday inthe couples 21st floor flat and the two were rescued byfirefig...

What can be bigger offer than suspending farm laws for 18 months: Som Parkash

Union minister Som Parkash on Sunday said the government is ready for talks with the agitating farmers and asked whether there can be an offer bigger than suspending the contentious agriculture laws for 18 months.He said the government was ...

C'garh: STF jawan killed in blast of IED planted by Naxals

A jawan of the Special Task ForceSTF was on Sunday killed when a pressure improvisedexplosive device IED, planted by Naxals, went off inChhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said.The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Peddagellurvillage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021