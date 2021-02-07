Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Haryana CM prays for well-being of people

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:07 IST
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Haryana CM prays for well-being of people
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar prayed for the well-being of the people after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system.

Khattar said Haryana stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said relief and rescue operation is going on in the affected area.

''I pray to Baba Kedarnath for the safety of all'', he added.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood will definitely return to Kashmir to shoot films, says Siddharth Roy Kapur

Bollywood will definitely return to Kashmir to shoot films and bring the Valley back to the silver screen like in the 1950s and 60s, filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur said on Sunday.Kapur along with his wife and actress Vidya Balan, and actor-p...

Koraga community to be covered under quota, says Minister

Mangaluru, Feb 7 PTI Karnataka government isconsidering accommodation of the Koraga community in thelist of quota for Scheduled Tribes, according to the stateMinister for Backward Classes Welfare and Religious EndowmentKota Srinivas Poojary...

Italy reports 270 coronavirus deaths on Sunday

Italy reported 270 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 385 the day before, the health ministry said.The daily tally of new infections fell to 11,641 from 13,442 on Saturday, it said. Italy has recorded 91,273 deaths linked to CO...

One more held in connection with Red Fort violence on R-Day

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old man from Chandigarh in connection with the violence that took place at Red Fort during the farmers tractor parade on Republic Day, officials said.With his arrest, the total number of people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021