Two arrested for providing accommodation to LeM chief, his associate in Jammu

A day after Lashker-e-Mustafa (LeM) chief and his associate were arrested in two separate operations here, police on Sunday arrested two house owners who have rented their premises without verification to them, officials said.

Hidayatullah Malik alias Hasnain, an 'A' category terrorist from Shopian district, was arrested from a private car from the Kunjwani area on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday. Later his associate Nazir Ahmad, also a resident of Shopian, was arrested from Bathindi area of the city.

“A police team conducted verification of tenants (Malik) and Ahmed who were staying in the houses of Nazir Bhat and Farooq Ahmed at Sanjwan, respectively. Both the owners have neither informed police nor conducted any verification in police station (before providing them accommodation in their homes),” a police spokesperson said.

He said the owners have violated a notification issued by the District Magistrate Jammu on September 24, 2019, wherein it was made mandatory to inform police station concerned about a tenant.

“Both the accused were arrested and booked separately,” he said, adding further investigation is on.

