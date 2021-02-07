Left Menu

Saudi Arabia commutes death penalty for young Shi'ite to 10 years in prison

A young Saudi Shi'ite Muslim sentenced to death for an offence committed when he was a minor has had the punishment in his high-profile case reduced to 10 years in prison, his family said on Sunday. Ali Al-Nimr, the nephew of a prominent Shi'ite cleric whose 2016 execution sparked demonstrations in Saudi Arabia and Iran, was 17 when he was detained in February 2012 on charges related to participating in protests in the country's Eastern Province.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 22:15 IST
Saudi Arabia commutes death penalty for young Shi'ite to 10 years in prison
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A young Saudi Shi'ite Muslim sentenced to death for an offence committed when he was a minor has had the punishment in his high-profile case reduced to 10 years in prison, his family said on Sunday.

Ali Al-Nimr, the nephew of a prominent Shi'ite cleric whose 2016 execution sparked demonstrations in Saudi Arabia and Iran, was 17 when he was detained in February 2012 on charges related to participating in protests in the country's Eastern Province. The state-backed Human Rights Commission (HRC) told Reuters time served would apply, and Nimr's release date has been set for 2022.

"Freedom soon, God willing," his mother said in a Facebook post celebrating the news. Along with Dawood al-Marhoun and Abdullah al-Zaher, 17 and 15 when they were arrested, Nimr was sentenced to death by the Specialized Criminal Court and faced beheading. Since his arrest, he has served more than nine years behind bars.

The government's Center for International Communications (CIC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The new sentence comes more than five months after the Saudi public prosecutor ordered a review of the death penalties issued against all three individuals.

The review followed a royal decree in 2020 which ruled that individuals sentenced to death for crimes committed while minors will no longer face capital punishment and would instead serve up to 10 years in juvenile detention centres. However, the decree was never carried on state media nor published in the official gazette as would be normal practice. Human rights groups and western lawmakers had raised concerns about its implementation, as Nimr and four other juvenile offenders had yet to have their death sentences revoked.

One of the five has appealed and eight others originally detained as minors still face charges that could result in execution, rights groups who follow the cases closely, told Reuters in January. The HRC on Sunday reiterated that the royal decree would be applied retroactively to all cases where an individual was sentenced to death for offences committed under the age of 18.

Anti-death penalty charity Reprieve welcomed the news, but cautioned that the kingdom should ensure the decree was applied to all juvenile offenders. "True change isn't about a few high-profile cases; it means making sure no-one is ever sentenced to death for a childhood 'crime' again in Saudi Arabia," said Reprieve director Maya Foa.

Although Saudi Arabia executed a record 185 people in 2019, the state-backed Human Rights Commission said in January that the kingdom had reduced the number of executions by 85% in 2020 compared with the previous year, noting it had documented 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts underway to rescue 30-35 workers trapped in tunnel

Rescue efforts at present are focussed on extricating 30-35 workers trapped in a tunnel of the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project on the Dhauli Ganga river, following an avalanche triggered by a glacial burst near Joshimath in Chamoli district...

Five persons arrested in connection with sex racket at divyang training centre

Police on Sunday arrestedfive persons including the prime accused and two women inconnection with the alleged sex racket at a divyang trainingcentre in Palaspalli area here, an officer said.With this, the number of persons arrested in this ...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted four Houthi armed drones

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed four armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.A bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle was intercep...

UP STF arrests man for duping people with promise of benefits from govt schemes

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday arrested the mastermind of a gang, which used to dupe people by claiming to install mobile phone towers, getting loans and also in the name of various government schemes.In a statement issued h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021